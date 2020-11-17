President Obama Weighs In On Why Rappers Lil Wayne & 50 Cent Endorsed Trump

Former President Barrack Obama is sharing his thoughts on why rappers like Lil Wayne and 50 Cent have endorsed Trump for president.

One of the eye-opening things about the recently concluded US Presidential elections was the fact that President Donald Trump seemed to pull in more of the black male vote. That’s especially surprising since he was considered to have done little for race relations in that country.

Trump still hasn’t conceded defeat even though most of the country has accepted the final result. Another shocker was the fact that black rappers, who have considerable influence within their communities, came out in support of Trump. Most notable was probably Lil Wayne, who is now facing gun charges, and Ice Cube, who had to defend his decision to the Twitterverse.

Former US President Barrack Obama has a theory on why so many black men, including rappers, may have been attracted to Trump’s rhetoric. He explained his thoughts on the matter in a recent interview with The Atlantic. His take on the matter also held some criticism for the rap genre itself and the things that it glorifies. He explained that both Trump and some mainstream rappers quantify their success by their material possessions, commonly called ‘bling.’

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. ?? pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

“It’s interesting—people are writing about the fact that Trump increased his support among Black men [in the 2020 presidential election], and the occasional rapper who supported Trump. I have to remind myself that if you listen to rap music, it’s all about the bling, the women, the money,” he said.

He said that this can be clearly seen in many rap videos that use their material possessions like cars and jewelry to claim success. “Everything is gold-plated. That insinuates itself and seeps into the culture,” he added.

He said that even though America has always had some form of classism, mostly the rich and the poor, the divide wasn’t as blatant as it’s now. He added that Trump adds to the illusion of the rich and famous lifestyle.

“Then you start seeing Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, that sense that either you’ve got it or you’re a loser. And Donald Trump epitomizes that cultural movement that is deeply ingrained now in American culture,” he continued.

It’s obvious that Obama is not referring to the entire industry as he still has rap songs featured on his world-famous music lists, like his summer playlist and favorite songs of the year. While in office, he invited many rappers to the White House, including Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, Ludacris, and Kendrick Lamar. It’s just his take on why so many black men might be idolizing Trump.