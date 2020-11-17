Mo3 Murder Case: Female Accused Of Setting Up Rapper Is Speaking Out

Was Mo3 setup by a female he was with?

Fans continue to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the sudden shooting death of Dallas-based rapper Mo3. According to information that has recently surfaced, the rapper, who recently released a collaborative album with Boosie Badazz, was stalked by his killer after he left a woman’s house.

What is known so far is that he tried to lose the car by getting on the freeway but had to stop after he crashed his car trying to avoid a traffic jam. He got out of the vehicle and began running but his shooter also got out and ran after him before shooting and killing the rapper. To date, no arrests have been made in the killing as yet.

Now the woman who he last visited has been thrown into the limelight as a conspiracy theory has been floating around that she set the rapper up. However, she hasn’t responded to the claims and only expressed shock at Mo3’s death.

According to Gossip of the City, she expressed her feelings on Instagram where she said:

“Damn MoMo Ion think I ever cried like this before. I was rooting for you & you had so much more to show the world they don’t even know!!! I feel robbed,” she reportedly wrote on Facebook, according to @gossipofthecity_. “These people only knew what you showed them, but I got to see the side they didn’t see & I appreciate that.”

She added: “Alright MoMo I’m back I know you seen me crying and laughed cause my cry face ugly as fuck my feelings was hurt fuck they still is but it’s cool,” she wrote. “You ain’t gotta do this lame ass world shit nomo. When karma spin the block mfs will reap what they sow mark my words.”

There has been a surge of violence in the rap industry as of late, with his killing, as well as King Von’s, not too long ago, so maybe fans are grasping at straws as they try to find the answers.