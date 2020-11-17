Lil Uzi Vert Is Stealing Clothes From JT

Lil Uzi Vert is stealing JT’s clothes now.

Lil Uzi Vert dropped a new project with Future last week, which is already receiving high praise. Two months before Pluto x Baby Pluto was released, the rappers appeared in a video playing soccer, and the sports theme has continued in the music video for their joint single, “That’s It.” In the video, Future appears shirtless on the field, while Uzi wears a black tank top and red scarf silk around his neck. Fans of the “Myron” rapper would probably have thought nothing of the outfit choice had JT not gone on social media to call him out about it.

“N**** stole my scarf,” the City Girls member wrote on Twitter. “I wanted to do another look with it.” JT had previously worn the garment around her head, and it’s not certain whether she gifted it to Baby Pluto or he really did swipe it from her closet as he is not averse to donning traditionally female clothing. Either way, JT can’t be too pleased that Uzi chose to wipe his brow with it in the video.

JT’s comments are the latest in the slanging match between the two that has left fans guessing about the nature of their relationship. It is still thought that the pair might be in a secret romance despite sending shady tweets that are likely directed at one another and deleting posts. The most recent example was of the “P**** Talk” rapper deleting her tweet in support of Uzi and Future’s new album.

Watch “That’s It” video below.