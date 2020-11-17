Dr. Dre’s Mystery “Detox” LP Is Leaking Online Amid Bitter Divorce Battle With Estranged Wife

A new Dr. Dre track has leaked online that is reportedly from his obsolete Detox album.

It’s been a decade since the time we originally expected Dr. Dre’s album Detox. Following a number of leaks and delays with the project, the rapper and producer seemingly put it in storage but now a track from the project has allegedly been leaked. The song titled “Get It” which surfaced online this week is one of the tracks from the album, according to journalist Chad Kiser who says he can exclusively confirm this.

In the song, Dr. Dre talks about merely wanting something versus working for it. Seemingly targeted at people who are all about the talk and not so much the walk, Dre discusses the vices that will thwart any man’s effort to be successful. “I heard it all, I’ma do this, I’ma do that / I’ma cop a Phantom and show up with a new six-pack / I’ma f**k that n***a bitch, I’ma get me a chain / I’ma rap and blow the roof off this Hip Hop game,” Dre raps on the beat.

He goes on to add the lesson to the message rapping: “Sh*t might happen if you f*ckin’ work as much as you talk / Get some money and you blow it because you tryin’ to floss / Your lifestyle don’t support that you ’bout to fall off.” While the track must have been in the vault since 2010, it’s nothing short of a banger. The beat was taken from 50 Cent’s 2008 release “50 For President” which was Dr. Dre was involved in the making of.

Dr. Dre started recording Detox in 2003 before he canceled it and eventually released Compton instead in 2014. That record peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Do you think Dre will revisit the Detox tracks for later if fans respond well to “Get It” now?

All of this is happening in the middle of a bitter divorce battle with his estranged wife, Nicole Young, who is gunning for half of his billion dollar empire.