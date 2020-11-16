Jeezy And Gucci Mane Could Be The Biggest “Verzuz” Yet With Millions Tuning In

Jeezy and Gucci Mane’s showdown is expected to be the biggest Verzuz battle to date.

It looks like T.I. is out of the Verzuz battle against Jeezy as the Season two opener of the virtual battle show carded for November 19 will happen between Jeezy and Gucci Mane. There’s been no real explanation as to why T.I. has been left out of the battle. In an Instagram post Gucci Mane said: “Tell buddy Get ready Thursday Nov 19 @verzuztv Trap God vs Snowcone. He made the post alongside a flyer of both artists.

It’s a surprising development since just last week, Jeezy revealed to The Breakfast Club that Mane had turned the offer to appear in the battle down. The two also had beef in the early 2000s.

“I was like, ‘Swizz if I do it, it’s only one person I’ll do it with. And he was like, ‘Who?’ and I was like, ‘Gucci. Reach out to him. Let me know what’s up.’ I did that. I reached out, Swizz hit back and said he respectfully declined. Cool, kept it moving. I was gonna do it for the culture,” he said.

He added that a short while after that call he received one from Mane calling him out. The two have history and many fans thought that they were still at war with each other. They ended up short time enemies after Mane’s former manager Greg Street said that Def Jam Recordings wanted to attribute the collaborative song “Icy” to Jeezy but Mane refused.

In an interview back then, Street said: “Def Jam wanted the record to launch Jeezy’s career but at the time, Gucci’s whole thing was, ‘Jeezy’s trying to take my record.’ I was trying to make Gucci understand that it can be beneficial to you, too, in some circumstances, to let the signed person have the record because it’s still going to be your record regardless of who puts it out.”

T.I. offered some sort of explanation through Instagram but it didn’t really resolve what happened to cause the battle to change. Using the same flyer he said: “Now THIS…. Is what the people wants to see??@therealswizzz @timbaland @jeezy @laflare1017 Trap Muzik salutes y’all. @verzuztv 11-19-2020.”

Regardless of the behind-the-scenes decision to change up the battle, fans are still pretty hyped about getting a chance to see the two come head to head.

“The Trap Gods have answered the Hoods prayer !!!? ??,” this fan said, while this one added: “How did they set this up?!? I’m just shocked!!! Jeezy literally sent men to kill Gucci!! This is what the culture needs!!! This should end all beefs everywhere.”