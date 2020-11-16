50 Cent Gives Major Update Jeremih’s Condition As He Battles COVID-19 In ICU

Jeremih is hanging in there as he continues to battle COVID-19, according to a new update from close pal 50 Cent.

The singer from Chicago is amongst the 11.1 million Americans who have been infected with coronavirus since the disease began to spread around February. Although some patients have reported experiencing mild symptoms, in the more severe cases, those infected have had trouble breathing and have needed to be placed on ventilators. Unfortunately, Jeremih is one of them.

Despite only being 33-years-old and in relatively good health, Jeremih was hospitalized at a Chicago facility treating COVID-19 patients over the weekend and is said to be in the ICU on a ventilator. Friends in the industry, such as Big Sean, Ne-Yo, and Toni Braxton, sent well-wishes to the “Birthday Sex” singer, with Chance the Rapper calling on fans to “take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me, and he’s ill right now.” 50 Cent also asked his followers for prayers and has since offered an update on Jeremih’s condition.

Fifty, who is friends with the R&B artist, posted a photo of him to his Instagram, along with the caption, “Thank you for praying for my Boy @jeremih.” He added that Jeremih was responsive yesterday and “doing a little better.”

Over the last few months, other artists have also reported having had COVID-19, including Trey Songz, Kanye West, Doja Cat, and YNW Melly. We hope that Jeremih makes a full and swift recovery.