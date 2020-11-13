Spice Finally Gets Her MTV Award Trophy For Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Thanks Castmates

Spice finally got her MTV Award trophy to put on her book shelf.

The Queen of Dancehall can add to an already impressive list of accolades as she recently received her 2019 MTV Movie & TV Award. She was given the award last year for her role with the Love and Hip Hop Atlanta show. She and the rest of the cast won the award called the Reality Royalty award. Spice posted a short video clip to Instagram to share her feelings with millions of fans. She posted: “Thanks @mtv Big up @loveandhiphop Right desso? Big up all the cast members.”

The post, which was put up yesterday, November, also included her thankful greetings to MTV. “I just got it in the mail a few days ago, so I wanted to say thank you to MTV for this award and of course Love and Hip Hop family because we got this baby for Reality Royalty,” she said.

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony, which took place on June 15, 2019, in California, was the 28th edition of the awards and just the third to jointly honor movies and television. The other nominees in the category were: Jersey shore: family vacation, The Challenge, Vanderpump Rules, and The Bachelor.

Spice first appeared as a guest star in season six of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in 2017. She performed for the cast during their trip to Jamaica. She then joined the supporting cast in season seven. She pursued the opportunity after moving to Atlanta and brought her own Caribbean flavor to the show, which fans soon became enamored with.

By season eight, she was a full member of the cast. In that season, she dealt with her struggles having to face racism as a dark-skinned woman. Her fans expressed their congratulations to the singer for her efforts on screen. Here’s what some of them had to say.

“Every great moment that you have I celebrate with you your hard work determination and the way you rep Jamaica everywhere you go fills my heart with pride love you loads and the biggest congrats QUEEN,” one of her fans said. Another added, “I admire your work ethics. Well deserved.”

“Congratulations spice, honestly cannot help admiring your indomitable will,” one female follower wrote.