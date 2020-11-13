Busta Rhymes Says He Cried After Almost Dying From Polyps Caused By Weight Gain

Busta Rhymes is opening up about a previous health scare.

In a new interview on The Messy Truth with Van Jones, Busta Rhymes expounded on the time he was in a critical health condition. The rapper recently revealed that his son was instrumental in his decision to turn his life around and practice healthier habits. He explained that his son was so worried about him that it made him feel like he disappointed him.

Busta told Jones about his experience the first time he realized that something was seriously wrong. “I’m in the car and I go to sleep, and I’m snoring crazy. And it gets to this point where I’m trying to inhale, and I’m not able to inhale,” the rapper recalled. “My son got so scared that he spoke to the security about this fear that he had. My son was so scared of how he was gonna hurt my feelings by having this conversation with me directly that he had to tell someone else to tell me. That sh*t f**ked me up — I just felt like I was letting my son down, I felt like I was letting a lot of people down.”

Busta Rhymes weighed 340 pounds, and the quick increase in weight contributed to him developing polyps on his throat. The rapper talked about the time his doctor told him of his condition. “He says, ‘Your polyps grew so big that it blocked 90 percent of your breathing passage and if I send you home tonight and you sleep under the AC and catch a cold and that last 10 percent of your breathing passage gets blocked up…you are going to die tonight.” The sad news was what prompted Busta Rhymes to change his life. He says, “I just started crying.”

The rapper had to work hard to get out of the woods, and thankfully he hasn’t been back down that road. Listen to Busta Rhymes talk to Van about his past health crisis.