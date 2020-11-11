Waka Flocka Flame Deactivates Instagram After Coming For T.I. With Street Life PSA

Waka Flocka Flames went lights out on Instagram after seemingly getting called out for attacking T.I.

Following some scathing words for T.I. following his post calling for rappers to handle their beef on their own turf and not in Atlanta, it seems Waka Flocka Flame has deleted his Instagram account. That’s at least up to yesterday, November 10. Waka jumped into an online spat with T.I. following his post, which reads, “Handle YOUR beefs in YOUR city.” Many associated T.I.’s post with the recent death of King Von following a shootout outside of an Atlanta Club on November 6.

Before deleting his account, Waka Flocka Flame basically accused T.I. of being a hypocrite. The rapper also considers Atlanta his home.

“Aye look, never talk down on people when you once was the person that you talking down on,” he said. “I don’t give a f#$k what the scenario is. Ever. And I’m talking about guys that come from the streets, not ones that say they did. Bruh, I don’t care how far I get in life,” he continued.

He followed it up with, “I would never look down on anybody in the streets or anything they ever do in the streets because I understand the laws and lifestyle that come with it and when you understand s$#t like that, a lot of things you not supposed to talk about. You not. Just sayin’. N**gas know what they signed up for.”

He’s not the only rapper to send a warning to T.I. as 50 cent also posted: “A @troubleman31 you gotta chill, you bugging for saying anything. They got casualties this is real s#$t, i don’t know what you was thinking but re think it now. They are hurting, they love that boy he was a way out. I bet you don’t even realize they will kill you for what you just said. what hood you from again? come on now it’s quiet time.”

The Shade Room caught what the rapper had to say before he deleted his account.

T.I. has since defended his comments as he said they were misunderstood and not intended to be about King von’s shooting.

“My last post had nothing to do with King Von. Y’all grossly mistaken, I have no motive or intention to do harm or malice to cats I’m cool wit. My family’s heart goes out to them & I’ve expressed this to people in his life that matter most in this situation. That’s all I’m concerned with.”