Popcaan, Zamunda and Dre Island Teases New Music On The Way

Popcaan, Zamunda, and Dre Island got new music on the way.

Popcaan is definitely not resting on his laurels as he continues to churn out hit after hit. This time the “Unruly Boss”, once again teamed up with Dre Island to try to deliver another track following their hugely successful one back in 2017 called “We Pray.” That video has over seven million views on YouTube to date.

The new track is supposed to be a remix of Zamunda’s conscious piece called “Jah love surrounds me.” Zamunda posted about the upcoming song on his Instagram. He said: “Greater David greater sons @popcaanmusic #jahlovesurroundwe.”

In another post, he is seen dancing to the remix of the song. He said: “Greater David greater son #jahlovesurroundwe #unruly.”

Popcaan originally posted a video that showed him writing some lyrics while Dre Island was on the Piano, which was the first indicator that something was in the works from the duo. The “Ova Dweet” singer is definitely keeping busy and producing a lot of the music these days as he also recently posted his live performance called BANK & GOD (Live Session) to his Instagram. The session was for the Vevo Ctrl.At.Home series.

He posted, “Get on the Vevo and check this out right now!!!???? @vevo.” Always appreciative of his efforts, fans commented under the YouTube video, most with their amazement at his skills and dedication to his craft.

“Jah know star 9 years ago mi sing dung right beside this bredda at the British high commission before him buss globally and look how far this brother reach. It just goes to show that hard word and consistency with determination and nuff ???????? is key to success.”

“Them deeven know how tuff the journey was fam (ONLY TRUST THE BANK AND GOD).”

“Unruly forever Popcaan a true artist real inspiration to all youths even the elders.”