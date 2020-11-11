Eminem Celebrates A Majore New Milestone As “Without Me” Hits 1 Billion Views

Eminem is celebrating another major music milestone.

While some artists fizzle out over time, others seem to only become more relevant with each passing year. Eminem is certainly one of those artists, attracting new fans all the time and continuing to draw hip hop connoisseurs back to his early hits. Hitting yet another milestone in his career this week, Em celebrated his 2002 video for “Without Me,” hitting a staggering one billion views on YouTube. Shady Records and Shady himself celebrated the achievement with a tweet announcing that a new HD version of the video would now be available to fans.

“’You waited this long..’,” read the tweet. “@Eminem’s #WithoutMe just hit 1 billion views and it’s now in HD”. The hit single was featured on Em’s fourth studio album, The Eminem Show, which dropped in May of 2002. The project hit No. 1 in the U.S. and worldwide that year, eventually being certified diamond and earning a spot as one of the best-selling albums of all time. “Without Me” debuted at No.2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and hit No.1 in fifteen different countries. The song itself was a response to Eminem’s many critics at the time of its release, including former vice-president Dick Cheney and NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick.

Eminem’s hit “Lose Yourself” also hit one billion in Spotify streams earlier this year, and Em has since allowed the song to be used in a Biden-Harris campaign video in a show of support for the candidates. Some fans half-jokingly credited Em with Biden’s victory in Michigan, which helped ensure the electoral numbers to make Joe Biden the president-elect after a long and tense election week. Eminem certainly has a wide catalogue of music to get pumped up to, and many rap fans and Biden supporters are likely contributing to those big streaming numbers this week in celebration and excitement over the Biden victory.