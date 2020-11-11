Davido Enlists Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj & Nas For “A Better Time” Album

Davido’s new album drops this week with a star-studded lineup including Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj and Nas.

Afropop artist Davido is nearing the release of his new album A Better Time. The follow-up to 2019’s A Good Time is slated to be released on Friday, Nov. 13. The 17-track album will have a number of features, including Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Young Thug, and Nas, according to Genius. Also, legendary producer Hit-Boy was behind some of the sounds, namely the Nas joint, which is called “Birthday Cake.

The Afropop singer spoke about the upcoming project in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. After COVID-19 posed its restrictions, Davido was left with a ton of time on his hands to record. “I got back in the studio, and funny enough, I was making better music than I had previously dropped, and we just kept going,” he told the publication.

“Before I knew it I had 20 songs in the studio, all done and recorded and finished. Then I was like, ‘Should I just put it out?’” He added that the new album title just made sense because of his last and that this album overall was a better job. “I took my time. Better visuals, better production, everything as a whole package,” he said.

A Better Time arrives this Friday. See the full tracklist below.

1. “FEM”

2. “Jowo”

3. “Something Fishy”

4. “Holy Ground” feat. Nicki Minaj

5. “Heaven”

6. “Very Special”

7. “The Best” feat. Mayorkun

8. “Shopping Spree” feat. Chris Brown and Young Thug

9. “Sunlight”

10. “Tanana”

11. “Mebe” feat. Mugeez

12. “La La” feat. CKay

13. “So Crazy” feat. Lil Baby

14. “Birthday Cake” feat. Hit-Boy and Nas

15. “I Got a Friend” feat. Mayorkun & Sho Madjozi

16. “Fade” feat. Bella Shmurda

17. “On My Way” feat. Sauti Sol