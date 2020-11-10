Popcaan Drops His Dancehall Banger ‘Promise’ On The NBA 2k21 Soundtrack

Popcaan joins a star-studded lineup for the NBA 2K21 Next Gen soundtrack.

Few artists are doing it like Popcaan this year. From the successful release of his FIXTAPE album, which debuted at number 94 on the Billboard 200 chart and has already garnered more than five million streams on Spotify, comes news that his music will be featured on one of the most popular games in the US, NBA 2k21’s in-game soundtrack.

It’s a big push for the Unruly Boss’ music in the US market as Take-Two Interactive’s “NBA 2K21” was credited as the top-earning title in September, selling 1.9 million copies after its launch on September 4.

This installation of the NBA 2k 21 called Next Gen will be launched today, November 10, in the US and on November 19, globally. The song that has been chosen to be featured is “Promise” from his successful 2019 Vanquish mixtape. This installation of the game is expected to do extremely well since it will be featured on Sony’s latest release, the Playstation 5, and the Xbox series X, which has improved graphics and gameplay.

The “Ova Dweet” singer is the only Dancehall deejay to be featured on the official soundtrack of NBA 2K21 Next Gen. HIs music will be featured with some other big artists mostly in the rap game, who are predominantly US-based, including Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Big Sean, Pop Smoke, Post Malone, Lil Baby, and Lil Uzi Vert.

The hugely popular NBA 2K21 is a basketball simulation video game that was developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K Sports. The franchise is 21-years-old. The NBA 2k’s Instagram page has Popcaan’s name listed as one of the 150 songs chosen for the game. That post has already been liked more than 130,000 times.

“150 NEW SONGS ON #NBA2K21 NEXT GEN? Link to listen in Stories.”