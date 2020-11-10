18-year-old Jamaican Gevanni Hutton In The Voice UK Finals

Jamaican singer Gevanni Hutton is now poised to win The Voice UK.

Caribbean representation in overseas competitions has always been a big thing for the diaspora. And as history tends to repeat itself, the leading singer in a UK competition has once again been fashioned in the beautiful island of Jamaica. The UK version of The Voice rolls on once more to complete a season that halted months ago.

The deadly coronavirus forced organizers of the UK show to take a 7-month break, ultimately leading to a nailbiting showdown of which competitors would be closer to the title. Thankfully, the show is back on the road, metaphorically at least, and viewers can enjoy from home, as the talents perform in an audienceless setting. The show’s resurgence on November 07 saw Jamaican born Gevanni Hutton marking his spot in the top four with a Jimmy Cliff classic, “Many Rivers To Cross.”

18-year-old Hutton, who grew up in Cypress Hall, Red Hills, St Andrew area, out moved and out sang Lucy Calcines and the wild card Doug Sure, who were also under the guidance of Grammy Award-winning artiste and judge Will.I.Am, to land one of the four spots.

The young crooner left Jamaica in 2018 to reside with his dad, who was living in the UK for nearly two decades before. This made it all too fitting for his dad to land a quick chat with The Jamaican Star after Saturday’s performance. During the chat, he expressed feelings of pleasant anxiety as well as provided some insight into just how fitting the song selection was.

“I am happy, nervous, ecstatic … all the feelings one can imagine a father would feel waiting to see how their child or children’s dream become a reality. To be honest, I am not sure how the songs are selected other than that he and his coach get together and go over some options, but Many Rivers To Cross was more than fitting to Gevanni’s journey,” said the senior Hutton.

Jamaicans have had success in similar competitions over the last couple of years through Tessanne Chin, who won the USA version of The Voice in 2013 under the guidance of Adam Levine. Former Rising Stars winner Dalton Harris won the UK’s X-Factor in 2018. As for Gevanni Hutton, he could walk away with a recording contract with Universal Music if he secures the win against fellow contestants Johnny Brooks, Brooke Scullion, and Blessing Chitapa.

“His vocal flexibility and level at which he performs are better, the power of his voice is stronger, he is more confident which is obvious from the way he uses the stage … he has transformed in more ways than one,” said Hutton about his son. “A lot of persons are amazed by even the way he looks and acts, the maturity he is demonstrating.”

“We would like to thank our Jamaican supporters at home and in the diaspora, who have been sending well wishes; they make us know they are right there with us throughout the competition, for that we are extremely grateful.”

The family is still working on the best course of action for Hutton’s schooling as it relates to COVID-19 and how it could affect the star in the making. Gevanni Hutton was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at the age of two, which results in a greater risk factor if he contracts the virus.