Rapper Future’s Ex Lori Harvey Sentence To 2 Years Probation For Hit And Run

Future’s ex-girlfriend escapes going to jail for a hit and run case.

As is usually the case in celebrity encounters with the law, it pays to have money and connections. Lori Harvey avoided jail time this week when a decision was finally made involving her hit and run case from October of 2019. The social media star and daughter of comedian Steve Harvey got herself into legal trouble last year when she flipped her Mercedes G-Wagon and hit another vehicle before deciding to flee the scene. She was quickly identified and apprehended while walking away from the accident and was eventually charged with resisting arrest and hit and run.

Harvey originally pled not guilty to the charges in court back in January, and her legal team has been fighting the case ever since in an effort to avoid the maximum sentence of one year in prison.

Now, according to a new report from TMZ, Lori has struck a deal with prosecutors and agreed to enter a no contest plea in exchange for a reduced sentence of two years’ probation. This news has certainly come as a relief to Lori and her loved ones, and hopefully, the entire experience will serve as a reminder to be more cautious when driving from now on.

Lori Harvey has made a name for herself in recent years with her sexy social media presence and active love life. She was in a relationship with the rapper Future for nearly a year before their reported split in August. Harvey has since stayed active on social media and in her modeling career, traveling frequently for photoshoots and generally living her best life.

She was also linked romantically to Akon’s brother, record executive Abou Thiam, just last month. It is unclear at this point what, if any, probation restrictions will impact her current lifestyle.