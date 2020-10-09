Future’s Ex Lori Harvey Dating Akon’s Brother Abou “Bu” Thiam: Reports

Lori Harvey has already moved on from Future, possibly with Akon’s brother, Abou “Bu” Thiam, who also manages Kanye West.

Lori Harvey sparked dating rumors with Akon’s brother this week after a video captured by a fan surfaced online. Since her rumored split from Future, eagle-eyed fans have been on the lookout for Lori’s next inevitable romance. Seeing as the model usually moves on quite swiftly, it came as no genuine surprise when she was spotted in the arms of a new man in Miami.

According to the source who shared the evidence with The Shaderoom, the mystery man was singer Akon’s brother, Bu. “I was exchanging phone numbers (cuz I’m trying to get a baller of my own) when I see Lori Harvey all boo’d up with some guy,” the source shared. “He didn’t look famous to me, but my homegirl later on told me that he’s Akon’s brother, I think I heard he manages Kanye too.”

“Anyway, they say he go by Bu,” they continued. “All I know is they were real close all hugged up. I caught them on video real quick.” The video submitted anonymously shows Lori tightly hugged up with Bu face to face. While it is just speculation that the two are dating, it’s a rather fair one based on their blatant disregard for any semblance of social distancing.

Fans reacted to the video with delight, others with disdain. One of the commenters on The Shaderoom post wrote, “If single again back on the prowl was a person,” while another said that Lori “really just be all over the place.” The 23-year-old model famously dated Future a short few months ago and has been romantically linked to Diddy, Trey Songz, and King Combs.

“This girl is blowing her chances of finding a good successful man (A Russel),” another user commented. “If she keeps this up she will be another pretty famous face still looking for a baller at 40 yrs old, like Bernice and them.”

Some fans saluted Lori for dating around while she’s young. So many bachelorettes are flamed online for having a healthy dating life while bachelors are lauded for it. Do you think Lori Harvey has the right idea, or is she way off?