King Von’s Manager Refutes Asian Doll’s Claims On Rapper’s Last Words, Asian Responded

King Von’s manager is refuting Asian Doll’s claims about his last word and she is pushing back.
Over the weekend, fans, friends, and loved ones of rapper King Von heard the terrible news of his passing after a shootout that occurred outside an Atlanta nightclub. Since the incident, surveillance footage of the violent event has been circulating the internet along with rumors about what exactly occurred.
Asian Doll, who has been romantically connected with Von, took to social media to mourn Von’s death and post pictures of the two of them together during happier times. Now it seems she has also contributed to some confusion surrounding the last moments of Von’s life when she took to social media to share his alleged last words.
“Von last words was ‘y’all let them n****s get up on me….stop crying y’all let them get me,’” Asian Doll claimed in her post.
She went on to criticize the people in Von’s inner circle, insinuating that they left him unprotected. King Von’s manager, Jameson Francois, was present at the time of the shooting and was even shot himself. He has now chimed in on social media, seemingly in response to Doll’s accusations, saying, “Let one more person from the outside that’s close to Von keep on with all this goofy sh*t I promise I’m a expose all that goofy sh*t, cause I was there n got shot behind this y’all stop blaming people y’all don’t even know what happen or who was involved.” Francois ended his post saying, “That goes for x girlfriend family or who ever.”
Although Francois has also claimed that Asian Doll’s only proof of what went down is through her conversations with King Von in the afterlife via a spiritual adviser, Doll has now responded to the CEO by pointing to the surveillance footage as all the proof anyone should need. “We saw it. Everybody saw it,” she said. “The whole world said something about y’all. Not just me.” Whatever happened, let’s hope Von’s family gets the space and respect they deserve right now during this difficult time.
View this post on Instagram
?? this shit hurt so bad Louie I love you bro just got my boy a record deal sign the same day he died, I don’t care for no media shit I don’t even care to be seen and if you know me you know I don’t do cameras or videos so this these pictures right here means more to me then anything my boy lu dang I love you bro more then you know and grandson this shit crazy cause the last thing we spoke about was how great full you was for me coming on board managing you and me being me couldn’t even imagine how can he think he the lucky one when I’m the one bless to even be here with a artist like Von, told him bro To be real you make me look good grandson your work ethic and how you go so hard it’s sad now thinking Bout cause Von don’t speak or get emotional if you a round him you know he genuine love you he don’t have to say it god works in mysterious ways the only time we ever have a conversation so sentimental is the night you die I love you vroy jus know I won’t cry that’s a waste of your legacy but I will be in your family corner and the whole get back gang forever Long Live The King ?