Joe Budden Worried About Four Years of Jokes About His Name After Joe Biden Win

Joe Budden is worried that the next four years will see him as an internet meme following Joe Biden winning the presidency.

It has been a stressful rollercoaster ride of emotions for Joe Biden supporters this week as everyone held their breath and watched the painfully slow election process since November 3rd. Now that Biden has secured his lead in multiple swing states and crossed the threshold of the 270 electoral votes needed to become the next President of the United States, many Americans are letting out a collective sigh of relief. That is not the case, however, for Joe Budden, who is apparently worried that the jokes about his name being strikingly similar to the new President-Elect’s will continue rolling in for the next four years.

Budden has joked about the similarity between his and the former Vice President’s names before, but it seems that the comments are already getting old. He took to Twitter on Saturday to respond to the countless memes created at his expense, writing, “600 mentions of name jokes….. I’m honestly not doing this with y’all for the next 4 years smh”. A few minutes later, he added, “Every time I try to be low the internet finds a way to include me in the joke lol.” Providing an example of his suffering, he then shared a post from rapper Wale with a graphic depicting Joe Budden’s face and the words, “Joe Biden WINS”, along with the caption, “So proud of bro…came a long way.”

One can only hope that the memes will soon grow old for everyone else as well, and the internet will give Joe Budden a break. Meanwhile, more than 74 million Americans are thrilled about the outcome of the election and probably grateful that they are able to make light of the circumstances and laugh at Joe Budden’s memes instead of facing another four years of a Donald Trump presidency.

600 mentions of name jokes….. I’m honestly not doing this with y’all for the next 4 years smh — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) November 7, 2020

Every time i try to be low the internet finds a way to include me in the joke lol ????? — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) November 7, 2020

YESSSIRR. joe budden will be the 46 u.s. president . he won the race ! ???? pic.twitter.com/jVxPsuJlnR — syx vi (@sensei_bae) November 7, 2020