DaBaby Seeks Treatment For Mental Health, Deactivates Instagram Amid Brother’s Suicide

DaBaby says he will be seeking help for his mental health as he deactivates his Instagram following his brother’s suicide.

Sometimes it takes a tragedy to wake someone up to the reality of their own mental health issues. Unfortunately for DaBaby, the sudden death of his brother due to suicide earlier this week was that wake up call that has now prompted the North Carolina native to consider his own mental health and urge his fans to seek treatment for themselves and their loved ones. The “Suge” rapper took to Twitter on Thursday to write, “#MentalHealthAwareness! If you can’t get over depression GET HELP, you see a loved one struggling get them help, they refuse help, MAKE em get treated anyway.”

DaBaby added that he is planning to take his own mental health more seriously, saying, “You suffer from PTSD take that sh*t serious & get help. I’m bouta get a therapist my damn self!” Baby was heavily involved in efforts to get out the vote in North Carolina earlier this week and was in the middle of visits to polling stations and organizing transportation for voters when he heard that his older brother, Glen Johnson, had passed. Police responded to a call regarding an alleged assault when they found Johnson unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

#MentalHealthAwareness ??

If you can’t get over depression GET HELP, you see a loved one struggling get them help, they refuse the help, MAKE em get treated anyway. You suffer from PTSD take that shit serious & get help! I’m bouta get a therapist my damn self! #LongLiveG?? — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) November 6, 2020

Soon after DaBaby heard the news of his brother’s suicide, he took to social media to post lyrics from the intro track to his album KIRK, which read, “My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family/Like I won’t give up all I got to see you happy.” It seems Baby and his family had known about Glen’s struggles with mental illness for some time, and he is now left dealing with the inevitable feeling that he could have done more. Anyone dealing with depression or thoughts of self-harm should immediately see their doctor or mental health professional to begin treatment.