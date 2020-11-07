Dr. Dre’s Wife Trying To Find Out If He Fathered Children Outside Their Marriage

Dr. Dre’s estranged wife wants to know if he fathered any children during their two-decade marriage.

The divorce saga between the two has been nasty, to say the least, with this being the latest salvo fired by Nicole Young. The 50-year-old began proceedings to dissolve their marriage in June, citing irreconcilable differences and is seeking half of Dr. Dre’s $1 billion fortune. Last month, Nicole attempted to subpoena three of her husband’s alleged mistresses to testify that he had had extramarital affairs during their 24-year marriage.

Jillian Speer, Kili Anderson, and Crystal Rogers hired a lawyer to prevent their forced testimony on the grounds that none of them possess “information relevant to the enforceability” of the pre-marital agreement, which Nicole reportedly signed. She has maintained that while there was a prenup that she allegedly signed under duress, Dr. Dre destroyed the document two years later. The record producer denies this, with Nicole demanding that he present the original document to prove that it was not torn up or face a fine of $55,000.

Nicole Young now wants Dre to hand over thousands of pages of his financial and personal records, including any paperwork relating to paternity suits that he may have been involved in during their marriage, TMZ reported. The 55-year-old has six children, including two with Nicole — 23-year-old Truice and 21-year-old Truly — but has so far been clean as far as baby mama drama goes since being married.

Though it seems as if Mrs. Young is the one filing all the motions, she has been accused of embezzlement after reportedly withdrawing $385,000 from the corporate account that she shares with the Grammy Award winner.