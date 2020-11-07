Chris Brown Reveals Joint Album With Drake Coming

Chris Brown is teasing a possible joint album with Drake in the works.

Exciting news has surfaced that two of the biggest names in R&B and Rap may soon have a collaboration. It seems that Chris Brown hinted that he and hit-maker Drake might soon produce some music together, and that may include a joint album. Brown made the revelation while speaking during an Instagram Live on Fat Joe’s series, The Fat Joe Show, yesterday, November 6. The pair collaborated back in June last year on a track called “No Guidance.”

Fans are expecting another hit as that song has garnered close to 200 million views on YouTube so far. Rapper fat Joe agreed that they should continue to expand on their winning partnership. Chris Brown, more or less, confirmed the news after being prompted further by Fat Joe. Seemingly pleased by the enthusiasm, he said, “We got some songs, we got some songs.” However, he didn’t reveal a possible date for any project or if any had already commenced. He also didn’t indicate if it would be a few songs or an entire album.

When Fat Joe tried to get some more information out of Brown by asking, “Will there ever be a Drake-Chris Brown album?… Like, a ‘Best of Both Worlds’?” Brown simply responded, “Yeah,” then he repeated, “We got some songs. We got some heat.” Brown also said he knows that Drake has some music in his vault that hasn’t been released yet and added: “There’s definitely gon’ be something that we’re working on that’s gon’ be crazy.”

Fat Joe echoed the thoughts of fans around the world as he added: “that sh*t gon’ kill everything.” Even though nothing has been confirmed, fans will be eagerly awaiting a release from the duo.