Love & Hip hop NY: Safaree Samuels Backtracks On Divorce, “I Love My Wife”

Safaree Samuels says he was being childish when he announced he’s getting a divorce from his wife, Erica Mena.

It seems Safaree Samuels is left digging himself out of a hole after a series of social media posts left fans believing that he and his wife Erica Mena had decided to divorce. Only a week after Safaree wrote a heartfelt message to Mena and their daughter on Twitter, he posted an Instagram picture suggesting that the two had split. Showing off his ripped abs and posing next to an orange sports car, Safaree captioned the shot, “BACHELOR! ENDING 2020 RIGHT!” He also shared a series of posts venting his frustrations at someone his followers assumed to be Erica, writing, “Biggest regret”, “Pathetic”, and “I think the block feature on the iPhone is its best feature. It brings such peace & serenity.”

Perhaps most telling of all, Samuels tagged Divorce Court in his post while bragging about his bachelor status, leading followers to conclude that it was over for the famous couple. However, Safaree is now going back on his declaration, apparently in an attempt to smooth things over with Erica.

“A man is nothing without his family,” he captioned a picture of himself lifting a weight while standing on a four-wheeler. “Im not a bachelor & I love my wife I would never disrespect the mother of my child or wife.” He went on to apologize for his previous posts, adding, “Sorry for being childish & Salute to all the real men out there.”

Safaree Samuels tagged Erica in the post, but there’s no telling if the gesture will be enough to make up for publicly referring to himself as a single man only a day earlier. Erica posted on social media yesterday as well, sharing a sexy topless photo of herself with only her hands covering her chest and captioning the picture, “You can have whatever you want in your life, No limits. But there’s one catch: You have to feel good. Scorpio Season 2020 In Motion!”