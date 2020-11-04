NBA YoungBoy’s Mom Responds To Floyd Mayweather’s Criticism

NBA YoungBoy’s mother is reacting to Mayweather’s comments about his upbringing.

To say that NBA YoungBoy has been disrespectful towards Floyd Mayweather would be a gross understatement. A short while ago during a rant on social media, YB called Mayweather a “b***h a**” and he’s also publicly humiliated the champion boxer’s daughter Yaya Mayweather a number of times during their on-again-off-again relationship. When given the opportunity to return fire, Floyd surprisingly chose the high road.

Albeit it shouldn’t come as a surprise seeing as after being romantically linked for over a year, YoungBoy and Yaya recently revealed that they are expecting their first child. With Floyd expecting a grandchild it’s no wonder he’s not trying to stoke the fire with the baby’s dad. That and his 19-year-old daughter Yaya who is currently also facing a possible life sentence for allegedly stabbing another one of YoungBoy’s baby’s mothers earlier this year seems to be the priority. Floyd Mayweather seemed to be more concerned than angry in his recent statement.

The star athlete expressed that he only wants what’s best for the kids, adding that he looks “at NBA Youngboy as a child” and he “can’t get upset with a kid like that.” On the rapper’s previous slights toward him, Mayweather said, “With this new generation, kids, you know, kids talk about pills and kids talk about syrup. So you know, it could’ve been one of those days for him.” While he seems to be letting his grandchild’s father off easily, the rapper’s mother, Sherhonda Gaulden isn’t affording Mayweather the same luxury.

Floyd explained that everything starts in the home while insinuating that he tried to instill the best manners in his own child but can’t speak for anyone else’s. “My thing is this: it has to do with your upbringing. It starts in the home first. So what I’ve always taught my daughter is this — always be respectful when you go to anyone’s home,” he said. YB’s mother caught wind of the comments and addressed them in an Instagram Live video where she upheld her son’s previous insult hurled him.

“I don’t know his name, but he asked Mayweather how he feel about Kentrell calling him something,” Gaulden said. “I don’t know what he was talking about, but he gon’ say it starts at home. But when I heard that, I really ain’t pay no attention to it. Any grown person knows you can raise your children to be the best children they want but they gon’ say what they want,” she explained. “They gon’ do what they want. If Kentrell wanted to say he was a b***h a** daddy, that’s probably how Kentrell felt at that time.”

While NBA YoungBoy and his mother have a testy relationship, defending her son’s outbursts and freedom to express himself in any manner is just the kind of thing she would do. Recently Gaulden got involved in YB’s beef with Kodak Black (when he called Floyd a “b***h a**”) and she warned that should anyone come for her son, “he better let every motherf**king bullet out.”

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree?