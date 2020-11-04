DaBaby Speak Out On His Brothers Death, Urge Fans To “Check On Your People”

DaBaby urged his fans to check on their loved ones amid his older brother’s death of an apparent suicide.

In some tragic news, American rapper DaBaby has revealed to his followers that his brother committed suicide and that he believes that he could have tried to do more to prevent it. DaBaby, looking in a sombre mood, asked his fans to make sure and check on their friends and family as you never know what someone might be going through.

He uploaded the following message via his Instagram stories: “Good morning, check on your people. Somebody probably wants you to call them and say, ‘wassup, are you straight?’ Do that,” he said still looking shaken about the news.

According to reports Glen Johnson, his eldest brother, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head sometime this week. This is the second sad loss for the rapper who lost his father last year. The news broke that Johnson had taken his own life, and according to report, he uploaded a video after being shot holding a firearm.

In one of his songs called “INTRO”, he openly speaks about dealing with the loss of his father and the fact that his brother had mental issues. In one line he said: “My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family. Like I won’t give up all I got to see you happy, n***a.”

Condolences go out to the DaBaby and his family during this difficult time. His fans also sent their condolences in the comment section under his latest post on Instagram. Here’s what some them had to say:

“My condolences go out to you, ur family n most of all, ur brother I know he was struggling with some demonds and you tried your best to help him, R.I.P.”