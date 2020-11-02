Kaash Paige And Drake Got New Music On The Way

Are Kaash Page and Drake working on new music?

Dallas singer and songwriter Kaash Paige snaps a quick picture with Drake, which left fans questioning the extent of their friendship. The young singer has been working tirelessly on her craft for the last few years and thankfully gained momentum when she landed a contract with Def Jam Recordings as well as snagging a management deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. The boost in representation has seemingly led to Paige finding herself in the company of the likes of Future and most recently, Drake.

The image captures both rappers stealing a brief moment in front of the lens, with Kaash popping an iconic pose. The caption below the photo shared by Kaash was simply a broken heart followed by Drake’s Instagram handle. The comment section below the post was immediately filled with mixed reactions from persons trying to figure out if the Toronto lover boy had the hots for the 19-year-old bi-sexual. Others were curious about how good Drake smelled, meanwhile other fans were just happy to know that she had finally gotten the chance to meet one of her musical idols while getting their hopes up for a collaboration between the two.

A collaboration would not be too farfetched, especially since Drake has been working with a number of persons outside of the Megladons in the industry. So far, the likes of Lil Durk, Metro Boomin, 21 Savage, Bryson Tiller, Popcaan, and Yung Bleu have occupied the Billboard charts as a result of a Drake feature. Kaash released her Teenage Fever project back in August with features from Don Toliver, 42 Dugg, K Camp, and Isaiah Rashad.

A Drake collaboration could definitely spell more good things for the singer/songwriter.