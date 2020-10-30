Rap Veteran Freeway Shares Heartbreaking News His Son Jihad Has Died

Condolences to Freeway who just lost his son Jihad.

There is no pain in this world comparable to the suffering endured by a parent when they lose their child. Sadly, Freeway announced that he is currently dealing with that unimaginable grief after the death of his 19-year-old son, Jihad. On Thursday, the Philadelphia rapper took to Instagram to share a photo of him and his son on what appears to be Jihad’s graduation day, writing, “God knows I try my best to be strong, but this right here is a pain like I never felt. Please cherish your time and your loved ones because we’re not promise the next breath.”

It is unclear at this time what caused Jihad’s untimely death. Freeway alluded to his Muslim faith in his post as well, saying, “I Pray Allah forgives my son for all Of his sins and I pray that Allah grants him the highest level of paradise. Ameen.” He also asked his followers to show their support through prayer, adding, “Please make dua for him & my family.” Several big names in the hip hop community showed up in the comment section to offer support, including Questlove, who wrote, “Condolences King.”, and DJ Jazzy Jeff, who commented with several prayer hands emojis.

Freeway is best known for his Jay-Z and Beanie Sigel collaboration “What We Do,” which dropped in 2003, but his last album titled Think Free was released in 2018. Jihad himself was also an up and coming rapper at the time of his death, going by the stage name SNOWHADD. He posted a photo alongside his father back in September, saying that he was hoping to land a record deal and shouting out Roc Nation, to which Freeway is signed.

Throughout October, Jihad had been announcing new music on his social media and was clearly looking forward to the next chapter of his career.