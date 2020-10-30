Gucci Mane Says He Need A Million To Battle On Verzuz, “they scared of Wop’

Gucci Mane says he is unbeatable in a Verzuz battle and would take a cool million dollar to battle.

It seems like only yesterday, or a thousand years ago, depending on who you ask, that the Verzuz platform emerged out of a necessity for entertainment and nostalgia during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the Swizz Beatz and Timbaland creation has become a staple of hip hop and R&B culture in the age of quarantine, and some artists are even fighting for a chance to be featured on the battle series. However, according to Gucci Mane, no rapper out there matches his caliber, and therefore he won’t be competing anytime soon.

Taking to Twitter to shut down chatter surrounding his participation on Verzuz, Gucci wrote, “Stop asking me about doing a @verzuzonline battle unless they got a million dollars they scared of Wop.” Of course, all this post did was challenge Gucci’s followers to come up with potential contenders they believed to be worthy of going up against the Atlanta rapper.

Stop asking me about doing a @verzuzonline battle unless they got a million dollars they scared of Wop. #GuccimaneVsWhoever ?? — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) October 29, 2020

In fact, some followers speculate that Gucci was trying to throw his name in the ring after all by posting such an enticing challenge for fans and fellow rappers alike. Two of the most logical icons in the game to compete with Guwop have already been taken off the table considering they are scheduled to go head to head against each other in the next Verzuz. T.I. and Jeezy are up next after Tip actively sought out an opponent to go hit for hit with him on the highly popular series.

While Lil Wayne and Jadakiss were mentioned as a good match for Gucci Mane in the comment section, other followers pondered why Gucci was making it about money when Verzuz is meant to be “for the culture”.

Still, others defended his post by saying that he has every right to charge for his time. The good news is that even if Gucci is not on board for a Verzuz battle, it seems there is no shortage of quality artists who are game.