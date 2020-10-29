Lil Baby Shades Roddy Ricch After Losing Award

Lil Baby appears to take a swipe at Roddy Ricch after losing a major award.

It isn’t always easy to lose gracefully, and Lil Baby let the world know that he is feeling some type of way after losing Album Of The Year at the BET Hip Hop Awards to fellow rapper Roddy Ricch. Both artists have had an impressive year after successful albums and chart-topping singles, but a lot of fans felt that Baby was snubbed by BET at last night’s award show. Baby co-signed one fan’s sentiment by retweeting the post, “if @lilbaby4PF ain’t win album of the year that sh*t scripted #BETHipHopAwards2020”.

Lil Baby did take home the award for Impact Song for his single, “The Bigger Picture,” but fans felt that he didn’t receive enough recognition for his body of work. They also didn’t understand why he lost in the Hip Hop Artist Of The Year category to Megan Thee Stallion. Baby hasn’t commented on his loss against Megan, but followers do feel like he threw a little shade Roddy’s way by retweeting that fan post. Most fans of both artists are guessing that there aren’t any legitimately bad feelings between the two rappers, but Baby clearly feels that he deserved the prize that Roddy took home.

If @lilbaby4PF ain’t win album of the year that shit scripted??#BETHipHopAwards2020 — XHitEmUpWoskiX (@woskix) October 28, 2020

Meanwhile, the BET Hip Hop Awards managed to pull off an entertaining night despite the many constraints of the coronavirus pandemic.

Performances from City Girls, Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign, Mulatto, and Gucci Mane all contributed to a flawless night of music and dance. A throwback performance from Brandy, Erykah Badu, Teyana Taylor, and H.E.R. was especially fun to watch as the iconic women sang and rapped to Brandy’s 1994 hit, “I Wanna Be Down.” Despite a few artists and their fans who felt that the awards didn’t go to the musicians who most deserved them, the show was an overall success and proved once again that even during these unprecedented times, music has a way of bringing us all together.