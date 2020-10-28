Moneybagg Yo And Ari Fletcher Celebrates Their 1-Year Anniversary With A Date Night

It’s been a full year of Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher.

It was only in January that Moneybagg Yo confirmed that he had a new woman in his life, but it seems the couple had been keeping their romance under wraps for a few months. Rumors first began that Ari Fletcher may be dating the “Said Sum” rapper after a hand that seemed to belong to him appeared on her IG in December. The model didn’t reveal any names, but fans were quick to point out that the tattooed hand with some ice on the little finger belonged to Moneybagg.

At the time, the Tennessee artist’s name was still associated with Megan Thee Stallion, but at the beginning of the year, he confirmed to Hot 97 host TT Torrez, that he and Ari were a thing, saying, “We rockin’. You know what I’m sayin’? What you see is what you get.”

Based on Miss Fletcher’s Insta Story, the two have been rocking for a whole 12 months as they went out to celebrate their 1-year anniversary. “One year with you,” Ari posted, along with a heart, on a photo of cocktails that the lovebirds were sipping. She also shared a selfie of her and her boo with her head resting on Moneybagg’s shoulder.

It hasn’t been all sunshine and roses for the pair over the last year. It was thought that they might have ended things around May when Ari posted cryptic tweets, and there was beef with Bagg’s baby mama, Whitney White. Fans also thought that a breakup might be on the horizon after the rapper included his girlfriend’s irate voicemail messages on his track “Braindead,” but it seems all is well as the couple set their sights on their second anniversary.