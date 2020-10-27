Kodak Black Preps New Album “Bill Israel” Dropping From Prison

Kodak Black is gearing up to release his new album from prison.

They say anything is possible if you put your mind to it, and Kodak Black is proving this to be true with the announcement of a forthcoming album despite his continued incarceration. The rapper recently teased a project on social media titled Bill Is Real before following that hint up with a confirmation of an album named Bill Israel. He also set a release date and a track count for the LP, writing, “’Bill Israel’ 11 songs on 11/11” in the caption of the project’s cover art, which he posted to his Instagram page. Kodak’s last album, Dying To Live, dropped back in 2018 and quickly hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart before being certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Unfortunately, Kodak had to put the music on hold after encountering some major legal trouble. He was sentenced to 46 months in prison in 2019 for falsifying documents to illegally obtain a firearm and isn’t eligible for parole until 2022.

His time behind bars has been fraught with hardship, including alleged abuse and religious suppression. The rapper claims he was beaten by guards and subjected to torture, including one instance when he was strapped to a table for six hours and not allowed to use the bathroom. Kodak and his lawyer sued the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and he was eventually moved from a prison in Kentucky to a high-security facility in Illinois.

While Kodak’s experiences in jail have been awful, the good news is that Black has found a way to keep doing what he loves most—making music. Fans can look forward to the new project dropping in about two weeks, and it will be interesting to see what Kodak and his production team have been able to put together despite the constraints of incarceration.