Jay-Z Launch Canabis Brand Monogram & Weed Playlist Feat. Bob Marley, Rihanna, Dr. Dre & More

Jay-Z is adding a cannabis business to his growing billionaire portfolio.

Hip-hop mogul Jay-Z is known for dabbling in quite a few industries, which collectively bring him his billion-dollar fortune. The rapper’s latest business endeavor is one he has never tried his hand at before (not legitimately at least), but his involvement alone is an indicator that it will follow suit with his prior ventures and be a raging success. Jay-Z has reportedly ventured into the field of marijuana and with no pun intended, the billionaire rapper has come out high off the excitement of his newly announced weed brand Monogram.

According to a press release from the company, the cannabis line came out of a partnership between Jay-Z and California-based cannabis company Caliva. The rapper joined the company in July 2019 as the Chief Brand Strategist, and now he is finally looking to unveil his first line of products with them under the Monogram moniker. The press release for Monogram said the brand aims to “redefine what cannabis means to consumers today” and prides itself on “careful strain selection, meticulous cultivation practices, and uncompromising quality.”

There is already a live website for the Monogram company and corresponding social media accounts as they prepare to launch the first Monogram product line. The official webpage for the brand has a special TIDAL playlist of weed songs called Monogram: Sounds From The Grow Room embedded which includes a ton of reggae music from the likes of Bob Marley and the Wailers, Musical Youth, Billy Boyo, Peter Tosh, Lee “Scratch” Perry, Barrington Levy, and more.

This is the latest business venture for Hov, who has seen tremendous success with his other brands, which include TIDAL, his music streaming service, and Roc Nation, his entertainment agency. The cannabis industry also seems like a fitting venture for Jay-Z to invest in next, seeing as he has had so much success with his liquor brands D’Ussé cognac and Armand de Brignac champagne, which is more commonly known as Ace of Spades.

