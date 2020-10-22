Trump Uses 50 Cent’s Endorsement To Attack Joe Biden

President Trump ceases on 50 Cent’s endorsement and uses it to attack Joe Biden.

There is one thing about President Donald Trump, he will never miss a chance to promote himself, especially now that things are getting closer to November 03, the date of the 2020 United States elections. Naturally, the Trump campaign has fired shots at the rival Biden campaign with at least a few hitting below the belt. Peep Trump’s “Biden For Resident” poster for a visual reference of what hitting below the below looks like.

Now that Trump’s character has been refreshed in your mind, it should come as no surprise that 50 Cent, one of Donnie’s biggest trolls and naysayers, found himself on Donald Trumps Instagram feed following his criticism of Joe Biden’s tax plans. We are almost certain that’s not where 50 Cent had planned to end up, after providing his criticism of the Tax plan on his Instagram account while watching the news.

With Biden’s plans proposing that states such as New York and California be hit with upwards of 60% taxation, to the top earners, of course, the tv-show producer and businessman 50 Cent was ready to support Trump. “WHAT THE F**K! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F__K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f__king mind,” he questioned.

In another clip of a Fox News team discussing his previous tweet, 50 Cent wrote, “Yeah, I don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very, bad idea. I don’t like it!” The story was picked up by the New York Post, which ran the very accurate headline “I Don’t Want To Be 20 Cent’ under Biden tax plan.” Trump latched onto the screenshot and shared it to his Instagram in hopes of snagging a few persons who agreed with 50 Cent.

Fifty, on the other hand, was more amazed at how his comment could make the paper so quickly. “You see that, I post something on IG while watching the News and I end up on the front page of the paper,” he tweeted.

It’s safe to say that Fif has come under a lot of heat for his recent association with Trump.

?you see that, I post something on IG while watching the News and I end up on the front page of the paper.????hey get the app STARZ. pic.twitter.com/oFQAkEjxXy — 50cent (@50cent) October 21, 2020

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGnH037seiM/?utm_source=ig_embed