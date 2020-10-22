City Girls’ JT Asks Beyonce For Some Ivy Park Gears When They Drop

JT hopes she’ll be lucky enough to receive some gears from Beyoncé’s new Ivy Park collection.

Queen Bey broke the news this week that she has headed back to the fashion drawing board once again to collaborate with Adidas. What felt like a million years ago, but was actually only January, Beyoncé released a line of activewear that featured bright orange ensembles under the title Ivy Park X Adidas. The name is inspired by the “Brown Skin Girl” singer’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, and Parkwood Park in Houston, where Beyoncé grew up. It was almost foresight that the entire world would end up in quarantine and basically live in sweatpants.

When the collection dropped, Beyonce gifted items to notable stars such as Zendaya, Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, Reese Witherspoon, Yara Shahidi, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, and Solange. In that vein, JT of the City Girls has put her hand up for the queen to look favorably upon her and send some goodies her way when the new collection is released. Bey posted a picturesque snap of a poppy field with a mountain in the background on her Instagram yesterday, with the words “This is my park” emblazoned across the scenery. “DRIP 2 October 30,” the caption read. The post received well over a million likes, and in the comment section could be found a request from JT for the Grammy superstar to bestow some kindness. “Queen don’t forget us this time,” wrote the “Jobs” rapper. “Ima dm you my P.O. Box!”

Details about the new range are hush-hush, other than knowing that the athleisure collection will drop on the 30th of October and will probably be sold out in minutes!