Nicki Minaj Gave Fans First Glimpse Of Her Adorable Baby Boy

Nicki Minaj gave us a glimpse of her adorable baby boy leaving us wanting more.

It’s the official anniversary of the Pettys, and rapper Nicki Minaj couldn’t have blessed their union with a more remarkable gift to seal the occasion, a healthy baby boy. The rapper only recently revealed that she had a boy when she took to social media to express just how much love she had for her son. “I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world,” came the heartfelt words from the Queen, while thanking her friends and associates who blessed her with congratulatory words following her giving birth on September 30.

At that time Nicki had not yet revealed any details aside from the gender of her little one. Somehow the lack of information led to the development of a rumor on Twitter. It seems one impatience fan or troll shared an image of another baby, with a caption signifying the little one was Nicki’s son. That rumor was shut down by Nicki herself. One thing the act did prove was that fans were excited and eager to see the young Petty.

Those dreams were finally answered today when Nicki Minaj shared an image of her “liddo” boy’s foot. The image seemingly captured Kenneth holding his son’s foot between in his fingers. Kenneth’s face isn’t shown in the shot however, the caption left by Nicki provides the perfect confirmation of whose fingers were they were. “Happy Anniversary, my love,” she wrote, signifying one year of marriage.

Minaj’s lifelong dream of being married and having kids has finally come through, even though her 2019 schedule made it a bit difficult for her to tie the knot. It was only after the renewal of an expired marriage license that the two were able to start their new life as man and wife. Minaj made the announcement on social media when she wrote her updated name, “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19.”