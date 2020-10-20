Meek Mill Says New Album Will Drop Before 2021

Meek Mill is dropping a new album before this year ends.

This year has gone by faster than ever, and yet somehow felt like a slow drag at the same time. Along with an overwhelming amount of bad news and the many limitations of a global pandemic, it has felt like those in the entertainment industry have had an especially hard time wrapping up projects before the end of the year. However, there may be some hope for Meek Mill fans now that the rapper has promised he will be delivering a full-length album before the end of the year. When asked by a fan on Twitter when to expect the next project, Meek replied, “This year lol.”

We still don’t know any details about the album, but fans are happy to hear they will soon have some new music on their hands after a two-year wait since 2018’s Championships. Earlier this month, snippets of a track titled “Pain Away” began popping up on the internet, leading to a request from Drake. After posting a picture of himself lounging against a black Bentley on October 15th, Meek inspired Drake to show up in the comment section where he wrote, “Drop Pain Away.”

While Meek Mill has surely been enjoying his lavish lifestyle while also managing to stay relevant in the rap game over the last two years, he also has a more serious and worthwhile reason for taking a break from recording. After his release from prison in 2018, Mill dedicated himself to the pursuit of criminal justice reform. He has since helped raise awareness about issues of mass incarceration and co-founded The Reform Alliance alongside Jay-Z and 76ers owner Michael Rubin. The Alliance is working to greatly reduce the number of people affected by parole and probation laws over the next several years.

Luckily for Meek Mill fans, the man can apparently record an album while also managing to do a great deal of good in the world.