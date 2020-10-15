Major Lazer Taps Shenseea, Big Signal, Skip Marley For New Album “Music Is The Weapon”

Major Lazer assembles a star-studded lineup for their new album, Music Is The Weapon.

Major Lazer released the video for “Oh My Gawd,” which features Mr. Eazi, Nicki Minaj & K4MO a few days ago, and boy were their fans super excited for the drop. It seems that was just a preview of what’s to come as the quartet of Diplo, Walshy Fire, Jillionaire, and the newest addition Ape Drums announced the arrival of their new album Music Is The Weapon.

The artwork of the project packs the colorful zest that Major Lazer is known for. That vibrancy is only superseded by the plethora of big-name collaborators that the EDM-Dancehall-Soca-Afrobeat infused group has drafted for the project to be released on October 23. Yes! Next week Friday. Major Lazer projects are known for their “Big Vibe” concepts, and with much of their roots planted in the Caribbean, it’s only right to start with those features first.

The Jamaican/Caribbean representations on the album are from 3 top acts who sure know how to bring the energy to a Major Lazer beat. First up, we have the tried and tested collaborator Busy Signal, with whom they scored the megahit “Watch Out for This (Bumaye)” in 2013. This time around, Busy Signal teams up with African star Joeboy for “Sun Comes Up.” Jamaica’s dancehall princess Shenseea has been working non-stop since launching her career just a couple of years ago, so it was not a surprise to see her working it out over a Major Lazer beat as well. Beam, who is best known for his work in the dance music scene, will provide some flair to “Tiny” as Shenseea delivers her powerful vocals. The 2019 release “Can’t Take It from Me,” which features Skip Marley, comes in at track eight on the 12 track project.

Other big names to look for on the album include French Montana, J Balvin, Anitta, Nicki Mina, Khalid, and Alessia Cara, who leads the pack with “Hell and High Water.”

In promoting the release of what will be their 4th studio album, the crew organized a three days drive-in concert tour to start in Riverside, California, the same day as the drop, before ending in Charlotte.

You can check out the official tracklist for Music Is The Weapon below.

1) Hell and High Water – (feat. Alessia Cara)

2) Sun Comes Up – (feat. Busy Signal & Joeboy)

3) Bam Bam – (feat. French Montana & Beam)

4) Tiny – (feat. Beam & Shenseea)

5) Mr. Eazi & Major Lazer – Oh My Gawd (feat. Nicki Minaj & K4MO)

6) Major Lazer & Khalid – Trigger

7) Lay Your Head On Me – (feat. Marcus Mumford)

8) Can’t Take It from Me – (feat. Skip Marley)

9) Major Lazer, MC Lan, Anitta – Rave De Favela – (feat. Beam)

10) Queloque – (feat. Paloma Mami)

11) Major Lazer & Nuclea, Jadi Buti – (feat. Rashmeet Kaur)

12) Que Calor – (feat. J Balvin & El Alfa)