Kanye West Excites Fans After Previewing New Trap Sounding Song “Nah Nah Nah”

Kanye West is teasing a new trap sounding song amidst what he perceives to be a victory,

Yeezy is many things but receptive to correction doesn’t seem to be one of them. The rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday (Oct. 13) to share an update on the presidential race in which he is a candidate. The polling data he displayed on his iPhone had him in third place in Kentucky ahead of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden. However, it was later reported that the integrity of the information is compromised.

Kanye West shared a video of him celebrating the false results on Twitter. “GET THE WEST WING READY !!! … this is how I felt when I saw that Kentucky pole result,” he tweeted. We’re not going to talk about the fact that a presidential candidate was stumped by a homophone so crucial to his political career. Instead, let’s discuss how Kanye blatantly ignored the fact that the information he shared was rendered inaccurate even after Twitter flagged his post as “Manipulated media.”

Despite Kentucky’s Lex 18 News denying the authenticity of the polling numbers and announcing that the results were “simply a test,” Kanye West carried on with the narrative on social media. The rapper previewed a new song called “Nah Nah Nah” on Twitter over clippings of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Joaquin Buckley’s victorious UFC fight. Alongside the video that teased the new track, Kanye wrote, “THE WHOLE TEAM IS SO ENERGIZED THAT I HAD TO RELEASE THEME MUSIC NAH NAH NAH.”

In the new track, Ye mentions his candidacy rapping, “Next time you text, can it wait? / You are talkin’ to a presidential candidate.” Interestingly enough, the rapper also denounces the credibility of the news media. “All the stars came from us / All the styles came from us / All the talent came from us / All the shoes came from us,” he raps. “But the news ain’t on us / All the news ain’t on us / All the news ain’t honest / They wanna ignore me, rewrite the story.”

While Kanye can smell the victory, the news can smell the cap.

GET THE WEST WING READY !!! … this is how I felt when I saw that Kentucky pole result ??????????? pic.twitter.com/k9e87MGKZL — ye (@kanyewest) October 14, 2020