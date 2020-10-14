G Herbo Is Officially A Member of he Fabolous Family, Gets Icey New Chain

G Herbo is officially a member of the Fabolous family.

The truth of dating is that the relationship is not just between the two people at its center — you’re often “dating” the family, as well. Hollywood has capitalized on the trope of the evil mother-in-law, but the overprotective father is one that is fairly familiar, too. It seems as though G Herbo is in luck then, as the daddy of the girl he’s dating has welcomed him to the family!

The “Shooter” rapper is approaching his two-year anniversary with Tania Williams. The 22-year-old is, of course, the daughter of Love & Hip Hop: New York star, Emily B, and the stepdaughter of her husband, Fabolous. The “Ooh Yea” artist made a grand gesture towards his kid’s boyfriend last week as he gifted him a glitzy chain with “The Family” blinged out in crystals. “On Foe nem. That’s cause of — aye, that’s cause I’m really in the family,” G Herbo says proudly in the video. Fabolous can be seen sitting across from him, wearing a matching necklace. It appears as though the rappers’ relationship hasn’t been dampened by Herbo admitting to having cheated on Tania with his baby mama, Ari Fletcher, just a few months after they began dating.

Herbo was not the only new member that Fabolous welcomed into the fam this week. He and Emily became parents for a third time on Saturday when the fashion designer gave birth to a little girl. The newborn is the first princess for the pair who already share sons, 12-year-old Johan, and 5-year-old Jonas. The yet-to-be-named infant has already been glorifying her mama’s Instagram account, starring in videos where she is being held by both Fabolous and Tania.