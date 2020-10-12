Kanye West Compares Lil Uzi Vert To Steve Jobs After Uzi Calls Him Out

Kanye West is reacting to Lil Uzi Vert after getting called out.

Rappers Lil Uzi Vert and Kanye West have not done much work together except their features on Travis Scott’s 2018 single “Watch.” Yet, it was all love from the Chicago rapper, after Uzi tried to snub him when he seemingly boasted that he was better than Ye.

However, it should be noted that Uzi’s taunting of Kanye seemed to come from a happy place. In a short video uploaded to his account Lil Uzi Vert said, “On some real sh_t, Kanye West ain’t f**king with me.” The Philadephia EA rapper continued, “It’s me, like me. Like, for real though, it’s really me. Like, I ain’t gonna lie. Like, when I be making them songs and those songs only go platinum once, I do that on purpose. I swear.”

At first, Ye reposted the video to his Twitter timeline without any form of explanation, but then a few minutes later, he made it known that it’s all square between himself and Uzi. “I love UZI,” came the broken tweet from the G.O.O.D. Music founder to “XO Tour Llif3” rapper. Kanye seemingly added a bit of sarcasm of his reply when he typed, “I be saying the same thing about Steve Jobs I be feeling just like UZI.”

Ye’s tweets have become something to look forward to as of late, with the rapper finding the time to air out music labels and executives and the Grammy’s, while still finding time to engage in politics. Perhaps his decision to post Uzi’s video without a caption or explanation was as a result of him being busy with more pressing ventures. One of his earlier tweets should actually give some insight into that matter:

“Black babies lives matter 1000 black children are aborted daily,” he tweeted, followed by a pair of watchful eyes.

As for Uzi and Kanye, maybe their recent Twitter connection could mean the start of a beautiful musical union, which would surely turn a few heads.