Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg Clown Rick Ross After Lakers Beat Miami In NBA Finals

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are clowning Rick Ross and the NBA Finals is not even over.

The NBA Finals are a welcome bit of normalcy this year as basketball fans forget their worries for a while and focus on the sport they love as well as friendly competition among friends. One such dispute occurred between Rick Ross and Dr. Dre in a video Ross posted of the two rappers arguing over who would take the finals this year. Rick Ross predicted that the Miami Heat would take the victory in five games against the Los Angeles Lakers, and Dre clearly disagreed, shaking his head as Ross laughed. Rick also took the time to shout out the late Kobe Bryant, saying, “RIP Kobe, The Black Mamba.”

Unfortunately for Ross’ bet, the Miami Heat is already facing a disadvantage after taking a huge loss in the first game against the Lakers. They could still win in five, as Ross predicted, but only if they win the next four consecutive games. In true West Coast fashion, Snoop Dogg couldn’t miss an opportunity to rub it in and rep for the Lakers after their big win.

Posting a video of his own, Snoop Dogg joked, “Rick Ross, Dr. Dre is looking for you. Looks like you didn’t show up. Just like your Miami Heat didn’t show up either.” Snoop chuckled to himself at the end of the clip, but many followers feel like he might be celebrating a bit prematurely, considering the finals just started.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James were standout players during the game in which the Lakers won 116 to 98. The pair combined for 59 points, 22 rebounds, and 14 assists.

Despite the exciting first game, the NBA Finals suffered from a record low audience, presumably due to the many delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Watching sports is certainly a different experience than ever before this year, but at least fans like Snoop, Dre, and Rick Ross know how to have some fun.