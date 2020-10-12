Buju Banton Makes Passionate Pitch For ‘Best Reggae Album’ Grammy Consideration, ‘Upside Down 2020’

Buju Banton is making a passionate pitch for his new album to be picked up for Best Reggae Album Grammy.

With the first-round voting period for the 63rd Grammy Awards near its closing, legendary Jamaican reggae artiste Buju Banton decided to ensure his first project in the last 10 years, Upside Down 2020, was being considered by the voters. The album, which was released on June 26, instantly shot to the number 2 spot on the Billboard Reggae charts. The full-length 20 track album, which includes features from UK’s Stefflon Don, John Legend, Stephen Marley, and Pharrel, comes as the follow-up to Before the Dawn, which won him the Grammy in 2011.

With touring schedules still not back to normal as a result of the coronavirus, the Roc Nation artiste decided to spread his truth via various high-profile interviews with the likes of Fat Joe, Trevor Noah, and even the team from the Breakfast Club.

Buju Banton is once again finding time to share the message filled project, this time through a promotional video showcasing various clips of himself, all post his release from his US prison cell. Some of the shots included in the video include him sharing the stage with Stephen Marley at his soldout Long Walk to Freedom concert at Jamaica’s National Stadium; himself in the studio with international producer Pharrel Williams; along with exerts from his recent music videos such as “Trust,” which Sean Paul made a cameo appearance in. “Blessed,” which comes in at number four on the album, serves as the backing track to the recent post. As for the caption, Buju unapologetically tags the Recording Academy, the organizers of the award show.

“For Your Consideration … #UPSIDEDOWN2020 @recordingacademy,” he penned. While the comment section was filled with kind words from adoring fans who confessed that he is quite deserving of a win, the Recording Academy did not respond to Buju’s tag.

For many of Buju’s fans, the Best Reggae Album category feels like a sure win for The Gargamel. However, the eligibility period ranging from Sept. 1, 2019—Aug. 31 saw the release of quite a few projects that could also easily nab the top spot. The 62nd Grammy saw Jamaica’s very own Koffee walking away with the coveted titled from her debut EP. Therefore, fellow songstress Lila Ike definitely stands a chance with ‘The ExPerience.’ Meanwhile, fellow camp members Sevana dropped, Be Somebody and Protoje, In Search Of Lost Times. Another project to consider is Vybz Kartel’s Of Dons & Divas, which was released the same day as Buju’s album. There is also Popcaan’s FIXTAPE, Dexta Daps’s Vent, and Toots and the Maytals’ Got to Be Tough, which could all walk away with the title from a Jamaican standpoint. Reggae music has grown exponentially over the years, paving the way for talented acts from other areas of the world could also be nominated.

You can check out a breakdown of the important dates for the upcoming Grammy Awards as outlined by the Recording Academy.

Sept. 1, 2019—Aug. 31, 2020 Product Eligibility Period

June 22—July 6, 2020 First-Round Online Entry Process Access Period

July 15—Aug. 3, 2020 Final-Round Online Entry Process Access Period

Sept. 30—Oct. 12, 2020 First-Round Voting

TBD Nominations Announcement

Dec. 7, 2020—Jan. 4, 2021 Final-Round Voting

Jan. 31, 2021 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards Telecast