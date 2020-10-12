Blac Youngsta Lawyer Shares Jail Photo After Dallas Arrest For Firearm

Blac Youngsta’s attorney made an unusual move to share a photo of him in jail following his arrest.

Blac Youngsta has found himself in legal trouble once again after a traffic stop in Dallas. According to TMZ, the Memphis rapper was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by Dallas police officers for making an illegal turn. It was then that police noticed Youngsta was attempting to conceal a handgun between his legs. He was arrested at the scene and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by someone with a previous felony conviction. Youngsta posted a cash bond hours later and was released from jail for the time being.

Although Blac Youngsta calls Memphis his home, he has made a habit of getting into trouble with the law in Texas. In 2019, the rapper was arrested in Houston during another traffic stop, during which police found three guns, including two fully loaded semi-automatic pistols, marijuana, and ammunition capable of piercing body armor. As a result of that incident, Blac was charged with felony possession of a prohibited weapon.

Blac and his labelmate, Moneybagg Yo, dropped their joint album Code Red in September with features from Yo Gotti, 42 Dugg, and Yo’s girlfriend, Ari Fletcher.

While it appears that Blac Youngsta is doomed to repeat his past mistakes, some of his more recent tracks have let listeners in on the hardships in his life that may have pushed him towards a more dangerous lifestyle. “Truth Be Told” off the Code Red album includes lyrics and visuals that detail many of his personal struggles, from his family issues to his run-ins with the law.

Unfortunately, his penchant for violence may have contributed to some real danger for those in his circle. A shooting that occurred at Moneybagg Yo’s birthday party in September happened on the same day that Youngsta dared his adversaries to “have a shootout” on Instagram. Let’s hope that this most recent arrest serves as a wake-up call to Youngsta to step away from the guns and focus on the music.