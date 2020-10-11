T-Boz Calls Out Drake, Nelly, T.I. For Abandoning TLC After Left Eye’s Tragic Death

T-Boz is calling out the likes of Drake, Nelly, and T.I. for abandoning TLC after the tragic death of Left Eye.

The all-female trio TLC was rocked to its core following the tragic car accident that took the life of Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes in 2002. While the world mourned the untimely passing, the two remaining remembers Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, were left with the task of keeping the Atlanta based group alive. The continued by embarking on tours and releasing new content. Sadly, their 2017 album TLC became the group’s lowest charting studio album and a lowest running studio album after spending 1 week on the chart, which was an indication that something wasn’t quite right.

In a new interview with Hollywood Unlocked, T-Boz explained that the group felt as if they were put on the back burner following the death of Left Eye, with many of the industry’s executives and top acts failing to offer them some much-needed support.

“Honestly, when Lisa died, the whole industry turned on us. Everybody,” T-Boz reveals. “They was like, ‘It’s over for them. They’re never going to do it again.’ And I kept saying, ‘Nah, bruh, that still doesn’t hinder my talent and my passion to sing and dance.’ It’s in my soul. I was just like, you just have to find that one person to say yes and find your new normal.”

The T-Boz didn’t hold back on naming the persons who she thought left them out in the cold. “Everybody. L.A. Reid. I’ll call ’em all out, I don’t care. L.A. Everybody. All the big [executives], we put LaFace on the map, made them all kind of millions,” she said.

Southern superstar Nelly also didn’t show up for the duo in 2014 for their VH1 Super Bowl Blitz. According to T-Boz, Nelly was set to open the show. However, he allegedly couldn’t make it because he needed to get a haircut. Nelly wasn’t the only one who left the multi-platinum group hanging for that 2014 performance, with both Drake and T.I. also pulling out at the last minute.

“Drake, he pulled out. We had just did his OVO Fest,” added T-Boz. “He was like, ‘I don’t know, I’m working on my performance’… T.I. Everybody.” The Canadian rapper covered the group’s 1999 track “FanMail” for the first release off his r&b mixtape, It’s Never Enough in 2010. Meanwhile, T.I.’s wife, Tiny Harris, wrote one of TLC’s biggest hits, “No Scrubs.”