Vybz Kartel Says “GOD SAVE THE QUEEN” As Privy Council Appeal Trial Looms

Vybz Kartel is objecting to Jamaica removing the Queen and becoming a fully independent republic.

Amidst incarcerated dancehall mogul Vybz Kartel earning his ticket to take his criminal case to the UK Privy Council, he is protesting the referendum to remove the Queen as head of state. The deejay, who has been vocal about the issue in the past, took to Instagram to share a snippet from the Entertainment Report with Anthony Miller, where the host and producer spoke candidly about the adverse effects of the action.

In the video clip, Anthony Miller can be heard explaining that “If Jamaica should get rid of the Queen [and] become a republic, you are on record for the removal of the Queen, changing up the Jamaican constitution,” he said. “Because what you are assured of when you’re dealing with the Privy Council is that you’re dealing with the law. With Caribbean courts, you have to wonder sometimes whether politicians are playing their games.”

Alongside the video, Kartel wrote a caption suggesting that Miller is much like himself, touting his journalistic integrity. “Anthony Miller @tvj_er aka the kartel of journalism,” he wrote. “Talk the truth nuh matter who vex. Btw GOD SAVE THE QUEEN.” Vybz Kartel’s protégé and ride or die, Shawn Storm commented, “Yah, him chat him mind fi real, nuh care who waaa pree #godsavethequeen.”

Many supporters of the Worl’ Boss also took to the comments to agree and advocate for the Queen’s place to be upheld in the legislation and Kartel’s place “a road” to be restored. The deejay acknowledged several of these comments including, “Freedom is a must mi Godfather,” “Road very soon nooooo long talking” and “Teacha seh road” to which he replied, “& Road seh teacha!”

Fans are hoping the decision though it would evoke monumental changes to Jamaica’s legislation, will not impact Vybz Kartel’s chances to see his case through the Privy Council.