SZA Admitted Drake Smash Back In 09 After Flaming Him For Rapping About It

SZA finally admitting that Drake did in fact smash after she unfollowed him on IG for rapping about it.

I usually secretive Drake decided to share a part of his relationship history last week when he rapped about dating r&b songstress SZA almost a decade ago, while working it out on his verse off “Mr. Right Now.” The exact line from the track, which comes off 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s hot new project Savage Mode 2, goes as follows: “Yeah, said she wanna f**k to some SZA, wait,” Drake raps. “‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.”

In 2008 the “Popstar” rapper would have been around 21-22 years of age, while SZA would have been 17 going on to 18. One can definitely understand just why Drake fans immediately started asking questions about their relationship since the matter would then be of some legal concern.

On Sunday, SZA took to her more beloved platform Twitter to open up about her and Drake being an item back in the day as well as to clarify the actual year their relationship commenced.

“So It was actually 2009 lol,” she happily confirmed before continuing “in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol. I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait.”

She also made it known that she had a few witnesses and receipts ready to prove the time they got together. “Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm,” she said before mentioning that it was all water under the bridge. “it’s all love all peace,” she concluded. It seems SZA was not pleased with Drake sharing details about their time together since she quickly ejected herself from his list of followers on Instagram after the release of “Mr. Right Now.”

“I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening,” she added about the age concerns previously mentioned. “Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago.”

Maybe Drake will now think twice about offering up any other information about his past love interests, or at least ensure he gets the year right.