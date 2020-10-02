Drake Earned SZA Wrath By Revealing They Dated In 08 In New Song

Drake might find himself in a new beef with SZA after revealing they dated over a decade ago.

By Drake’s account, he and female R&B singer SZA were clapping cheeks on the weekend and probably other days of the week as well, over a decade ago. With the Canadian rapper’s Certified Lover Boy album almost near its point of arrival, it seems the man who also goes by the name Champagnepapi is ensuring at least a few of his best-kept secrets are revealed. Drake seemingly hinted at a relationship with SZA on “Diplomatic Immunity ”back in 2018 when one of his bars included her first name Solána. He rapped, “I just pulled up on Solána show, the girl’s a natural / I knew her way back when Hollywood was international.”

It seems quite a few persons didn’t get the memo, so Drake dropped all the pleasantries and went all-in on “Mr. Right Now” from 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s recently released album, Savage Mode 2. Peep the exact bar from Drake’s verse below.

“Yeah, said she wanna f**k to some SZA, wait / ‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08 / If you cool with it, baby, she can still play / While I jump inside that box and have a field day,” Drake raps.

Mere hours after Drake dropped his revealing verse came the big move from SZA to stop following him on Instagram. Hitting the unfollow button as become the ultimate way to let the person and the world know that you are no longer down with them. Naturally, it seems the hate is only one-sided as Drake is still following the “Love Galore” singer. While SZA’s action on Instagram is definitely showing signs of a broken friendship, some persons are more concerned if Drake actually just admitted to being with a minor. During 2008 Drake would have been about 21-22 years old while SZA would have been 17-18 years of age.

For now, it’s probably best to assume that their romance kicked off after November 8, 2008, which was SZA’s 18th birthday.