Megan Thee Stallion Gets Icy In Twerk-Filled “Don’t Stop” Feat. Young Thug

Megan Thee Stallion has another banger on her hands with her new Young Thug-assisted single.

We should be getting used to Megan Thee Stallion’s knack for hitmaking by now. After already nabbing a Billboard top ten album and two No. 1 hit singles in her early career, the 25-year-old rapper is held to a high standard by hip-hop music fans who are expecting her to nail it every time.

Though it’s not easy to follow the wildly pervading influence of a culture-shaping banger like “WAP,” Megan’s return amidst the ‘wet’ sensation is unsurprisingly up to scratch. The rapper released her brand new single and accompanying visuals for “Don’t Stop,” which features YSL rapper Young Thug.

In this Buddah Bless-produced track, the artists rap over a high-tempo instrumental with electronic sounds and exhilarating kicks. The music video is yet another grand production that sees Megan dressed up as various characters with a background set ideal for each fit. The ‘Hot Girl’ rapper also showed off her unparalleled knee-game with some high-intensity moves, and along with her backup dancers, gave us a similar provocative performance to the choreographed number in “WAP.”

“Don’t stop / Pop that cat / Mmm hmm, just like that / Mmm hmm, shake that sh*t / Mmm hmm, work it b***h,” Megan Thee Stallion sings in the hook. “Attitude bad, p***y too good / When he say ‘f**k me’ I tell him f**k me good / Chase these n***s I wish I would / Bad b***h like me h*es wish they could,” she raps.

Thugger appears after the first chorus delivering four rhyme schemes in a raunchy 12-bar verse that reciprocates Megan’s sexually explicit energy on the track. In the third verse, Megan appears to give a nod to fellow Texan hip-hop artist and music producer Travis Scott when she raps: “My body so out of this world / Change my @ name to astroworld / People say I’m way too full of myself / You’re right, and I ain’t even made it to dessert.”

The music video premiered at midnight on Friday (Oct. 2) and is quickly gaining steam after clocking close to half a million views in the first hour. You can stream Megan Thee Stallion’s newest single “Don’t Stop” with Young Thug on all digital platforms now. Feast your eyes on the saucy visuals.