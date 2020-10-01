21 Savage Talks Jay-Z Helping Him In Legal Battles With ICE & Deportation

21 Savage says he was ready to be deported back to his native United Kingdom.

Readying himself and his loyal fans for the debut of his collaborative album with Metro Boomin, 21 Savage sat down for an in-depth interview with DJ Scream and Big Bank on Big Facts to discuss his music, career, and history of legal troubles involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement. At one point in time, Savage was faced with the very real possibility that he may be deported, but he hasn’t forgotten the people that showed up for in him in his time of need. Savage took the time to shout out Jay-Z in particular during the interview, showing his appreciation for the financial assistance Hov extended him as he fought to stay in the US.

“When I got out, I pulled up on Jay-Z at his house and sh*t,” he recalled. “Him and Beyonce was in there. And we was kicking it. He a regular n***a. I just was thanking him like, I’ma pay you back. He was like, I don’t want your money, pay me back by being great. So I pulled up on him, chopped it up, thanked him and sh*t, cause he ain’t have to do that.” Savage went on to explain how his time behind bars changed his perspective, saying, “When I got out I really started to see all the love, like damn, that’s crazy. And I noticed all the fake love too, all the n***as who didn’t show love.”

21 Savage was born in the UK but moved to Atlanta as a child and considers the United States his home. He was taken into custody by ICE in February of 2019 on charges of overstaying his visa. The case against Savage is still not closed, but for now, he is enjoying his freedom on American soil. 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s Savage Mode 2 drops tonight, and now fans have their hopes up that the project might even include a Jay-Z feature.