Shenseea’s 4-Year-Old Son Rajeiro Is Already A Brand Ambassador

Shenseea’s son is already a boss at four years old.

Little Rajeiro Lee is already securing his bag, copping a brand new endorsement deal with the Babybop Kids Store located in Half Way Tree. The crew at Babypop were too excited to contain the news and spill the beans on their Instagram page yesterday, marking Raj as the first baby ambassador for the brand. Mom, who is dancehall artiste Shenseea, as mentioned time and time again that he is her light through tough times and her peace and comfort during the good.

With such wonderful superpowers, it’s only natural that Raj got the nod from one of the biggest baby outlets on the island. Raj pulls his own weight to the deal, boasting an impressive tally of over 90k followers on Instagram. Romeich also played a part in the big day of one of his best pals, the label boss helped the young king to secure this major deal. “What a lovely day @romeichent closed @rajeiro__lee first endorsement deal with @babybopstore my papa is a star just like his mom @shenseea,” penned Romeich in the captions.

Rajeiro got to work in fine style, serving up looks like no other on the first day of the job. He sported a white graphic T, which read with cargo pants and brown suede hightop kicks. The shots showed off his infectious smile matched with that sense of curiosity, as he mounted one of the toy cars being offered by the store.

Many of the big names in the music industry have reached out to show their support for the move. As a part of their ongoing marketing campaign, Babypop also inked a deal with Mom Vlogger Jodi Henriques, aka Sean Paul’s wife. Shenseea is a proud mom right now.