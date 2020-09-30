Dancehall Star Leftside & Tekashi 6ix9ine’s “NINI” Went Viral On TikTok

Leftside and Tekashi 6ix9ine’s “NINI” is going viral on TikTok possibly breathing new life into the dancehall hip hop crossover banger.

Dancehall artiste Leftside received one of his biggest commercial hits earlier this year when American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine tapped him for a sample of his “Phat Punani” classic for use on his single “Punani.” The rapper’s song has since garnered over 115,000,000 views on Youtube. However, the collaboration between Tekashi and the Jamaican entertainer was not over just yet, since Leftside also got a place on the album with a track “NINI.” That track has already had over 5,000,000 views on Youtube.

While Tekashi 6ix9ine’s TattleTale did not do the numbers the rapper would have hoped, it seems the track continues to be a favorite among users on the TikTok platform. Leftside has been keeping track of the happenings and took to Instagram to share various clips of persons dancing to the track from all over the world. “YES YES. NINI (@6ix9ine x @leftsideja ) IS NOW VIRAL ON @tiktok. #DAME. DOPE DANCE YOW. #Xcitement @kybba_ @limitless_tk. BIG TUNE,” he wrote in the captions of the recent post.

Check out some of the lyrics below and check out the video on Tik Tok to give the challenge a try. “Tek yuh time, tek yuh time, tek yuh time now (yeah) / Gyal, me wan know, mek yuh haffi whine suh (yeah) / Lookin’ like an angel ah mussi God find you / Me well wan get beside you, beside you / Sexy lady, dame, dame

Come here, mami, dame, dame (watch ‘ya now) / Shake it for me, dame, dame (yeah) / Move ya body, dame, dame.”